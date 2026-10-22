Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, praising his focus on national security and reaffirming Assam’s support for the Centre’s mission to eliminate drug networks by 2029.

In a post on X, Sarma conveyed his wishes on behalf of the people of Assam and prayed for Shah’s long life and good health.

The Chief Minister described Shah as a leader committed to national interests and said that under his leadership, India’s internal security had been strengthened and Naxalism eliminated.

Sarma also highlighted Shah’s emphasis on Assam, stating that the Union Home Minister had supported efforts to reduce crime and build a “Viksit Assam”.

The Chief Minister said Assam would extend its full support to the mission to eliminate drug networks by 2029.