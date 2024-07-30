Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has provided financial assistance to a family facing significant medical challenges. The CM recently met with Mrigakhi Mech, whose two children are battling serious health conditions.

Mech's son Vaibhav is suffering from a cardiac ailment, while her daughter Hiyasvi is fighting cancer. The family has already spent a considerable amount on medical treatments for both children.

Moved by their situation, CM Sarma pledged government support to the family. He has since followed through on this promise, providing Rs 5 lakh to assist with the ongoing medical expenses.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed his hopes for the children's recovery, stating, "I pray to almighty for their quick recovery. Get well soon Vaibhav and Hiyasvi!" He also mentioned his intention to visit the children in person, adding, "Mama will meet you both soon."