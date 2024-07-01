Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X today to express his heartfelt gratitude to doctors on the occasion of National Doctors' Day. In a tweet, CM Sarma highlighted the pivotal role of doctors as lifesavers and caregivers, essential for a healthy society and instrumental in driving India's development goals.

"GRATITUDE 🙏🏼 Doctors are the lifesavers and caregivers, on whom we all depend for a healthy life. The role of doctors in building a Healthy Bharat, which can chase its development goals with rigour is phenomenal. On National #DoctorsDay, my best wishes to all doctors," tweeted CM Sarma.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated annually on July 1 to honor the contributions of medical professionals and their dedication to patient care. CM Sarma's message resonated widely across social media platforms, with many applauding his acknowledgment of the healthcare community's tireless efforts.