Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 22 extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Divas, celebrating the rich heritage and contributions of the state to India’s history and progress.

In his message, CM Sarma acknowledged Bihar’s deep-rooted cultural legacy and its pivotal role in shaping the nation’s development. He praised the resilience and dedication of the people of Bihar, who continue to strive for a brighter future and contribute to the state’s growth.

"On the special occasion of Bihar Day, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to all Biharis. The hardworking people of this state are consistently working towards progress, taking Bihar in a new direction," he remarked.

Bihar Divas is observed annually on March 22 to commemorate the formation of Bihar as a separate province in 1912. The day is marked by celebrations and events that highlight the state's rich history, culture, and achievements.







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