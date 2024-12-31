Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of the New Year, expressing hope that 2025 will inspire them to contribute to the growth of the state.

In a statement, Sarma said, "A new year is always an occasion which generates new hopes and aspirations. The New Year 2025 will also inspire people of the state belonging to all castes, creeds, languages and religions to go forward and contribute to the growth of the state."

Furthermore, the chief minister also wished that the New Year would further strengthen the bond of friendship among all sections of the state's population.

"This bond of friendship will propel Assam to a new growth trajectory in socio-economic, cultural, and academic development," Sarma added.

In a post on his official X handle, CM Himanta also emphasised on launching public welfare programmes on January 1, 2025 for the benefit of people. He stated, "I look forward to being with the people of Guwahati to dedicate a slew of projects to the people and share the 2024 growth journey with our friends from the media fraternity."

Additionally, in another X post he stated, "Fulfilling the long standing demands of our State Govt employees, we will dedicate Swagata Satirtha, the mutual transfer portal for Grade III & Grade IV employees."