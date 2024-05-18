Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma finds himself embroiled in controversy as two separate complaints have been lodged against him. The complaints, addressed to the Assam police and the Election Commission of India, allege that Sarma made inflammatory remarks targeting the Bengali and Muslim communities during his campaigning in Jharkhand.

The first complaint, filed by Kalparnab Gupta, chief convener of the Barak Democratic Youth Front, accuses Sarma of delivering provocative speeches that incited hatred against the Bengali community. Gupta's complaint highlights Sarma's purported statements claiming a significant percentage of Assam's population as "illegal" Bangladeshi immigrants. Gupta further alleges that Sarma urged the people of Jharkhand to take violent actions against individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi immigrants, creating an atmosphere of insecurity among Bengalis and Muslims.

In a similar vein, the Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Ripun Bora, lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner of India, accusing Sarma of violating the model code of conduct by making hate speeches against the Muslim community. Bora's complaint points to Sarma's remarks allegedly inciting the Hindu community against Muslims, as well as making inflammatory statements regarding the Mughal era and the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Sarma's purported comments during his campaign in Jharkhand have sparked outrage and concern among various quarters. The complaints against him underscore the sensitivity surrounding issues of immigration and communal harmony, particularly in Assam, where demographic dynamics have long been a subject of contention.

Responding to the allegations, Sarma defended his statements, emphasizing the need to address the issue of illegal immigration to safeguard the interests of the indigenous population. However, critics argue that such rhetoric fosters division and prejudice, exacerbating tensions within society.

Assam, with a population exceeding 3.12 crore, has a diverse demographic composition, with Muslims constituting approximately 34.22 percent of the populace, according to the 2011 census. The influx of immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, has been a contentious issue in the state.