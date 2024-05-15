Bihar Congress President, Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on reservations saying that he is afraid of losing his CM seat.

The Congress leader said that Himanta was affiliated with the Congress party when he entered politics and at present, he is afraid of going against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah because that could claim him his position.

He said, "When he started politics, he was with the Congress party. He is making such statements because he is afraid that PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah will remove him from the post of Chief Minister..."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha had slammed CM Himanta over his statements. He said that the latter must read about the basis on which the non-Hindu community has been given reservation status.

He said, “What reservation have they worked on? If Himanta Biswa Sarma doesn't know, then I must tell him...Read that on what basis, non-Hindu community has been given reservation - social and economic backwardness. This is Mandal Commission report and they are trying to mislead people.”

Furthermore, the RJD leader questioned Himanta, saying, “Tell me, how did you not end the reservation? How much was the employment rate in your 10-year tenure?”