Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting today to finalise the draft guidelines for the statewide rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 and the issuance of new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Orunodoi is a flagship scheme aimed at socio-economic empowerment, the CM also assured that all necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure its smooth implementation.

Sarma also reviewed the preparedness of the Food, Civil Supplies &Consumer Affairs Dept. for the issuance of National Food Security Cards to facilitate the seamless rollout of Orunodoi 3.0.



Also Read: Assam's flagship welfare scheme Orunodoi 3.0 to add 20 lakh new beneficiaries, total reaches 47 lakh

Assam's flagship welfare programme, Orunodoi 3.0, is set for a major expansion, adding 20 lakh new beneficiaries from September and raising the total to 47 lakh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this significant boost during a meeting on July 31, stressing that beneficiaries must possess both Aadhaar and ration cards to qualify.

The government is also ramping up its agricultural procurement efforts. Paddy and mustard procurement targets have been increased, with mustard procurement expected to nearly triple from 11,000 MT this year to 30,000 MT next year.

In a move to support local entrepreneurs, the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan will distribute funds to 30,000 applicants in two phases. The first phase, slated for September 30, will provide Rs 2 lakh to each selected applicant following district-wise interviews.