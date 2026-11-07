Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, November 7 said the state government would bring to the notice of the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court a threat by a group to reach his residence if bail is granted to two prime accused in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Describing the threat, allegedly issued by a group led by a legislator, as a serious security concern, Sarma said it posed a potential danger to his family and could also amount to a direct threat to his life.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the bail petitions of prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma on November 30.

Sarma said he had instructed the state government's legal department to place the matter before both courts, maintaining that judicial proceedings must be allowed to continue without threats, intimidation or external pressure.

Referring to the Gauhati High Court's October 9 order granting bail to singer Amritprava Mahanta, the Chief Minister said the court had taken note of the fact that 160 witnesses had not named her during the judicial proceedings, despite having referred to her during the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation. The High Court has also granted bail to another accused, Sandipan Garg.

"People should question the witnesses, not me. The court should be allowed to do its work," Sarma said, urging those dissatisfied with the investigation or judicial proceedings to approach the appropriate legal forums instead of targeting him.

He further alleged that efforts to mobilise people against him over the possibility of bail being granted to the accused could interfere with the course of justice.

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after the Zubeen Garg Nyay Samiti, led by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, announced that it would gherao his residence if Mahanta and Sharma were granted bail or if the state government failed to effectively challenge their release through legal means.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival. Singapore police had stated that no foul play was involved in his death.

The singer's death continues to be a major public issue in Assam, with several organisations and sections of the public demanding accountability and justice in the case.