Himanta Biswa Sarma flies to Delhi to receive Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma departed for Delhi on Saturday to personally receive the mortal remains of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, arriving from Singapore late Friday night.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, a close friend of Zubeen since college, Sarma will oversee the return of the singer’s body to Guwahati by a special aircraft, expected to arrive on Sunday morning.

The CM requested airport authorities in Delhi to allow him access to the aircraft to pay his respects. Ahead of departure, he conducted a final review at Sarusajai Sports Stadium in Guwahati, where arrangements have been made for the public to pay tribute to the iconic singer. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah has been directed to oversee preparations at the stadium.

Upon arrival in Guwahati, Zubeen’s body will be transported in a flower-bedecked ambulance through the VIP exit and taken first to his Kahilipara residence. Sarma emphasized that no public will be allowed at the residence to ensure the singer’s family, particularly his 85-year-old ailing father, can spend private moments with the body. Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta has visited the residence to supervise security arrangements.

Several organisations from Jorhat have requested that the singer’s last rites be held in Upper Assam, with a memorial dedicated to him in the town.

The CM clarified that the government will consult Zubeen’s family, the Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), and close associates before making any final decision regarding the last rites.

The Assam Sahitya Sabha has formally requested that the last rites be conducted in Jorhat, reflecting the deep connection Zubeen shared with the town. The government stressed that the family’s wishes will remain the top priority in all decisions.