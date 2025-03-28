Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the legendary Assamese literary figure Bhavani Prasad Adhikari by launching his last book "Bahurupi Bezbaruah", fulfilling the late author's final wish.

Bhavani Prasad Adhikari, a prominent intellectual and literary figure in Assam, had expressed a desire for his book to be unveiled by the chief minister. Sadly, Adhikari passed away before this could happen.

In a heartfelt gesture, CM Sarma visited the late writer’s home and officially launched the book, offering a sincere tribute to Adhikari’s contributions to Assamese literature and intellectual thought.

"Bahurupi Bezbaruah" is a significant work, dedicated to literary giant Lakshminath Bezbarua - one of Assam’s most celebrated literary icons. Sarma expressed acknowledged his pivotal role in shaping the intellectual landscape of Assam.

"Yesterday, by reaching his home, I fulfilled his last wish by launching this book of his and offered him a heartfelt tribute," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the book launch.