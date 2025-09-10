Himanta Biswa Sarma: Gaurav Gogoi ‘Pak links’ report to be released after my review

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he would first review the report submitted by the SIT, which is probing the alleged Pakistani links of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family, and only then would it be made public.

The SIT submitted the report in the evening.

"I will receive the report after returning to Guwahati. I will go through the report. After that, the government will inform the people about the report and the future course of action. This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation's security. After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of fabricating allegations and attempting to mislead the public.



Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi: Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks people are foolish

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said, “He thinks that people of Assam are foolish enough to believe his wild allegations. He does not respect the intelligence and the wisdom of the people of Assam.”

Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister has created a “fabricated story” to cover up what he called the “corrupt rule” of his government, claiming that Sarma has used his office to enrich his family and amass illegal wealth.

“People of Assam have already decided that no matter what Himanta Biswa Sarma says, there will be a strong wind of change and a new government will come to power,” Gogoi asserted. He added that the electorate seeks a government focused on the health and education of the poor, employment generation, and the development of local industries and artisans.