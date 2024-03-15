Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 15 alleged that Gaurav Gogoi harbors resentment towards Rahul Gandhi for not securing a ticket from Nagaon constituency in the upcoming elections. Sarma suggested that this frustration led Gogoi to initiate discussions about a supposed "Body Double."

Addressing the media, Sarma remarked, "This is an internal fight of the Congress. I also thought that I should wash my hands in the flowing Ganga, that is why I am sharing more information about this 'Body Double'." His remarks have added fuel to the already simmering political atmosphere in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi regarding the alleged use of a body double during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati.

"It was India Today NE who exposed the body double of Rahul Gandhi and not the Assam government," Sarma clarified.

Sarma's remarks come amidst escalating speculation surrounding an individual purported to be Rahul Gandhi's doppelgänger, which emerged during the Congress leader's visit to Assam. According to Sarma, the mysterious relocation of the individual to Delhi and subsequently to Bhopal immediately following the revelation further fuels doubts about the authenticity of the situation.