In a Twitter post on December 31, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude proclaiming that 2023 will be etched in the history of Assam as a pivotal milestone in the state's development. He credited this progress to the support and blessings of the people.

Sarma highlighted the momentum of "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation), asserting that 2024 promises to be even more transformative. The outgoing year, 2023, was declared as an iconic period marked by peace and progress in Assam.

One of the significant achievements of 2023 was the resolution of boundary disputes with neighboring states, along with successful peace accords with insurgent groups. The state also reached a new zenith in transparent public recruitment processes, fostering trust in governance.

The year was not only about political milestones but also witnessed a cultural renaissance with memorable visits by eminent leaders. Assam showcased its cultural vibrancy globally with the largest-ever Bihu celebration, setting new records in tree plantations through "Amrit Brikshya," and launching mass movements in sports and culture through "Khel Maharan" and "Sansritik Mahasangram."

The 100th meeting of the Assam Cabinet marked a momentous occasion, coupled with record investments and the initiation of numerous welfare projects. The state's commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement was underscored by initiatives like "Amrit Brikshya."

The Chief Minister also celebrated lighter moments throughout the year, adding a touch of humor and camaraderie to the governance narrative.

As Assam bids farewell to 2023, the achievements and progress of the past year serve as a solid foundation for the aspirations and endeavors that lie ahead in 2024.