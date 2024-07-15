Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Assam's position as a Front Runner state in the latest SDG India Index by NITI Aayog, terming it a pivotal moment. Assam has attained the category with a score of 65 in the SDG India Index 2023-24.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister shared the 'great news' and informed how the state has ascended as a frontrunner in implementing sustainable development goals which are a set of 17 Goals to ensure a sustainable, balanced and equitable growth, as charted by the United Nations.

He wrote, "Since 2018, Assam has emerged among states making the fastest progress toward achieving sustainable development goals,"

CM Himanta informed that the state was the first in 2016 to formally adopt the SDGs- and laid down a clear path through the Assam Agenda 2030.

He added that Assam's rank in 2020 in the SDG India Index stood at 26 with a score of 57.

The Assam CM informed that Assam attained a score of 65 in the SDG India Index 2023-24 after corrective measures were taken to ensure proper implementation of all developmental and welfare measures through innovative ideas.

In its race to the top, Assam government ensured affordable and clean energy, clean water and sanitation, no poverty, responsible consumption and production, reduced inequalities and sufficient life on land.

The chief minister also informed that to become a performer, the state worked on the aspects of peace, justice and strong institutions; climate action; good health and well-being; sustainable cities and communities; and a decent work and economic growth.

The factors: quality education, zero hunger and gender quality were also necessitated, CM Himanta informed.