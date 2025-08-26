Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Assam’s legacy of resistance, calls it an ‘eternal saga of heroism’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invoked the state’s centuries-long history of defiance against foreign invasions, describing it as an “eternal saga of heroism.” In a post shared on his official ‘X’ handle, Sarma highlighted the valor of Assam’s rulers and warriors who repeatedly repelled invaders at a time when much of India succumbed to successive dynasties.

Referring to Maharaja Prithu of Kamrup, who in 1206 CE crushed Bakhtiyar Khilji’s army, Sarma reminded citizens that Khilji’s Tibet expedition ended disastrously in Assam. “Assam’s story of resistance does not end with Maharaja Prithu. It is a saga that continues for five centuries, culminating in the decisive Battle of Itakhuli in 1682,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister went on to list landmark battles:

1257 CE – King Sandhya, aided by the Chutia ruler, ambushed and annihilated Tughril Khan’s army during the monsoon.

1337 CE – King Durlabh Narayan defeated Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq’s vast cavalry.

1532 CE – Ahom rulers Suhungmung and Suklenmung overcame Turbak and Hussain Khan; Turbak was slain and Hussain executed.

1637–1639 CE – Mughal generals Mir Zainuddin and Allah Yar Khan suffered defeats at Gauhati.

1661–1663 CE – Mir Jumla briefly occupied Gargaon but retreated amid floods, famine, and relentless resistance.

1668–1671 CE – Lachit Barphukan’s legendary defense of Guwahati ensured Mughal defeat on the Brahmaputra.

1682 CE – The Battle of Itakhuli, led by Chetia Barphukan and Dihingia Alun Barbaruah, pushed Mughal forces beyond the Manas River, ending their ambitions in Assam.

Sarma noted that between 1205 and 1682 CE, Assam faced 18 major invasions yet “stood like a wall against one invader after another.” He stressed that while much of India came under foreign rule, Assam preserved its independence through resilience and unity.

Describing the legacy as one of “resistance, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit,” Sarma urged people to honor the contributions of rulers, commanders, and soldiers who safeguarded the region’s sovereignty.