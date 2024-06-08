Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the enduring spirit of Ayodhya amidst the backdrop of the Ram temple movement. Sarma's tweet acknowledged the hardships endured by the people of Ayodhya during the movement, emphasizing their sacrifices as pivotal in the triumph of civilization.

In his message, Sarma expressed reverence for Ayodhya's resilience and cultural significance, highlighting the enduring impact of the sacrifices made by its inhabitants. His visit to Ayodhya served as a gesture of respect towards the city's spirit, transcending the transient nature of electoral cycles.

Sarma's tribute to Ayodhya coincided with his earlier visit to the city where he expressed his aspirations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued leadership. As Modi prepared for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, Sarma voiced his hope for Modi's re-election in 2029, envisioning a fourth term for the Prime Minister.

During his visit, Sarma vocalized his support for Modi, dismissing opposition criticism and expressing confidence in Modi's electoral prospects. Drawing parallels between Modi and India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarma highlighted Modi's enduring popularity and leadership.