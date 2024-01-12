Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's clean sweep in the elections for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma expressed his gratitude to the voters of Dima Hasao for giving this huge mandate to the BJP. He also said that the resounding mandate is a reassertion of the immense faith the people have on the developmental agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Dima Hasao! The resounding mandate given by the people to @BJP4Assam in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections is a reassertion of the immense faith they have on the developmental agenda of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. This victory stands out for another reason - nearly 35 per cent of the people in this beautiful region belong to the Christian community. Their blessings manifest the success of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Prayas. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for their hardwork," said the Assam CM.

Thank you Dima Hasao!



The resounding mandate given by the people to @BJP4Assam in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections is a reassertion of the immense faith they have on the developmental agenda of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.



This victory… pic.twitter.com/P70KMkZKID — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 12, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a clean sweep of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections in Assam, while main rival Congress suffered a humiliating situation with no seat in their kitty.

Of the total 28 seats that underwent elections, BJP has bagged a total of 25 seats so far putting them in absolute majority. Meanwhile, three seats have been won by independent candidates.

Congress, BJP's main rival in the fray, on the other hand has suffered a humiliating defeat with not a single seat in their kitty.

With this, the road is clear for the BJP to retain power in the NCHAC. Also, incumbent CEM Debolal Gorlosa is set to return as the head of the hill council, as had been stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier to media.