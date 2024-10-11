The Central government approved the establishment of an Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical college in Guwahati, Assam on October 11.

The Centre approved 10 Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges across the nation, among which one is in Beltola, Guwahati.

Exalting the latest addition of another medical college to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the same.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Himanta stated, "My gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for approving an ESIC Medical College in Guwahati."

Furthermore, the Assam CM also highlighted that the addition of the ESIC college will ensure enhanced treatment to patients.

He stated, "This will further strengthen our efforts to improve our medical sector & offer best treatment to patients within the state. This will also add to our network of medical colleges."

Earlier, the Centre approved 10 new ESIC medical colleges in order to expand healthcare infrastructure.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also shared the information on his official X handle. He stated, "A major stride towards a healthier and stronger India! Under PM @Narendramodi ji’s leadership, our govt has approved 10 ESIC medical colleges across the nation. This will enhance our healthcare system and strengthen our medical workforce."