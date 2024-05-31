The Department of Surgical Oncology at Dibrugarh Cancer Centre has reached a significant milestone, completing 500 major surgeries. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to applaud this achievement, praising the dedication and excellence of the entire team.

"Big milestone achieved! Our cancer care program is showing huge results. The Dept. of Surgical Oncology at Dibrugarh Cancer Centre has successfully completed 500 major surgeries. Congratulations to the entire team for their dedication and excellence! 👏 # Assam CancerCare"

The centre, situated adjacent to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, has been at the forefront of cancer care in the region. Boasting a state-of-the-art infrastructure and comprising 183 beds, it stands as a beacon of hope for those battling cancer in Assam and beyond.