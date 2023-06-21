Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, expressed his satisfaction and welcomed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) recently published draft delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for the state of Assam.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "According to what I've seen on television, public enthusiasm has increased dramatically. The indigenous Assamese "Khilanjia" interests are guaranteed in the draft which has been prepared for the future of the country and people of Assam."

Further, CM Sarma asserted that the community of Barak Valley Hill is safe, together with the Ahom and Chutiyas of northern Assam, who will have the chance to represent the elections for the first time.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to lose his constituency after delimitation

Expressing the term indigenous "Khilanjia" and the people who are regarded as indigenous, Sarma added, "Who is Khilanjia, if Ahom, Chutiya, Bodo, Karbi, are not Khilanjiya? It's not like a person is a Khilanjia only because of one person, caste discrimination".

"I lost my own seat, but it doesn't really matter because I firmly think that wherever I will contest people will welcome me with their love for me," he added.

For the first time ever, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have added two seats for Ahom and Chutia. Jorhat seats were cut in the previous draft in 2007, last year Dibrugarh and Tinsukia seats were reduced but this time it's the same.

So without adding more seats, the draft this time is extremely good and clear. The leader will arrive with great enthusiasm, and this constituency's unwavering commitment will defend Assam as a whole.

The most important thing is that everyone in Goalpara district, Rabha community, and Bodo community is protected upto Boko, Kamrup rural. What else can we anticipate given the increased number of seats in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa.

Slamming the Congress party, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the failure of Congress is not the failure of Assamese "Khilonjia" since Congress plays by who's vote and wins by who's vote everyone knows. Congress's failure is not an Indian failure, they will constantly cry for them and no one can intervene to stop them.

"As much as the Congress protests, Assamese Indians will praise the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for the state of Assam as being inherently correct. When the Congress cries, we can only laugh at them, " Sarma added.

