Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) where it has been forecast that India is slated to remain as the fastest growing economy of the world in the year 2024.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam shared a post by the IMF's X account where a list was shown with India showing the highest growth rate forecast at 6.5 per cent.

Sharing the IMF report, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that th IMF's outlook is loud and clear: India is set to remain as the fastest growing economy in the world.

"IMF’s outlook is loud and clear. Bharat’s growth projection has been revised upwards and it remains the fastest growing economy in the world. Our journey to become the world’s third largest economy in Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s third term is now inevitable," said Sarma.

IMF’s outlook is loud and clear. Bharat’s growth projection has been revised upwards and it remains the fastest growing economy in the world.



Our journey to become the world’s third largest economy in Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s third term is now inevitable. https://t.co/Aqe6a9zgVs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 30, 2024

The IMF growth forecast for the year 2024 has put India at the highest with 6.5 per cent. India has beat major economies like those of USA, Germany, France, China and Russia, among others.

The IMF has put India as the biggest gainer in the growth forecast for 2024 in the category of 'Emering Market and Developing Economies' as well.