Assam's Riyan Parag has made history by becoming the first cricketer from Northeast India to be selected for the national men's cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Parag's inclusion in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Zimbabwe.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated this milestone, calling it "the best news of the day" and a "watershed moment for sports in Assam." In a congratulatory message, Sarma expressed pride in Parag's achievement and pledged support for aspiring athletes in the state.

"We will leave no stone unturned to ensure several more youngsters from our State can take up sports as a full-time profession," Sarma stated, underscoring the government's commitment to sports development.

Riyan Parag ❤️



This is the best news of the day!



Our very own Assam boy becomes the first cricketer from the North East to join the 'Men in Blue' club.



Dear Riyan, many congratulations for becoming a part of Team India’s T20 International series against Zimbabwe.



This is a… pic.twitter.com/soNWn6VDB9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 24, 2024

The series, scheduled from July 6 to 14 in Harare, will feature five T20I matches. The Indian squad, led by Shubman Gill, includes a mix of experienced players and emerging talents like Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy alongside Parag.