Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 25 demanded the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He accused Soren of not living up to the promises made to the people during the assembly elections of 2019. In the recent weeks, there is mounting tension in the state vis-à-vis the different issues that have surrounded the state government.

Sarma said the Jharkhand government had "utterly failed on all fronts," including the state being unable to regulate illegal infiltration. He went on to say, "Look at my father, Shibu Soren; he is a respected national leader, unlike my own. For long, you've failed to deliver on the promises you made to the youth, and it's time to resign and leave politics."

He also came down heavily on the JMM-led alliance for the way it handled a recent march called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Ranchi. About 12,000 people, whose identity has yet to be ascertained including BJP leaders, were booked under non-bailable sections by the Jharkhand police. The police had to open tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to scatter the marchers.

"The level of repression has never been seen in independent India," Sarma said. "I have seen militant groups like ULFA, but I have never seen this sort of measures. I am going to appeal to the Election Commission for the removal of the DGP because under his administration, free and fair elections are impossible."

Sarma dared the DGP to make the 12,000 people named in the FIRs public, saying the the KPP will have no option but to take the agency to the court if fails to do so.

"These are our democratic rights to protest and we shall continue," Sarma said in the backdrop of Jharkhand scheduled for assembly elections at the fag end of this year.