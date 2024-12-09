Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state government has constructed over 31,800 km of roads and completed more than 1,400 bridges under various schemes, with the aim of improving connectivity across the state.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma referred to the achievement as the "Assam Growth Story," highlighting the road and transport development undertaken under various schemes.

He stated, "Improving connectivity in every nook and corner of the State has been the cornerstone of the Assam Growth Story."

Improving connectivity in every nook and corner of the State has been the cornerstone of the Assam Growth Story.



Under various schemes, we have built over 31,800 km of roads and completed over 1,400 bridges, with special focus on Aspirational Districts. #AssamAhead pic.twitter.com/UJmjn5rc0d — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 9, 2024

Under various schemes, the state government has built 9066 roads with a total length of 31,869 km and built 1401 bridges across the state.

Geo-tagging has been done in 4125 habitations (250+ population) and the State Rural Roads Development Agency has approved 3322 habitations, which has been completed under PMGSY-IV.

In the PM - Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan initiative, 834 habitations have been identified under 652 villages and 543 habitations in aspirational districts in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Loh Purush Bishnuram Medhi Setu connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi.

The 12.2 km long bridge, the 8th over the Brahmaputra, will boost connectivity.