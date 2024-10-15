Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, co-election in-charge for Jharkhand, has emphasised the importance of the upcoming state assembly elections. Following the Election Commission's announcement of the poll schedule, Sarma framed the election as pivotal for Jharkhand’s future.

"This election is decisive for the future of the state," Sarma declared on Twitter. "On one side is the INDI alliance's track record of sin, corruption and appeasement in the last five years, and on the other side is #ModiKiGuarantee, which will take the state on the path of progress in the coming 5 years."

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23. The Election Commission has outlined key dates for the electoral process:

- Gazette notifications will be issued on October 18 and 22

- Nomination deadlines are set for October 25 and 29

- Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and 30

- Candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 30 and November 1 for the respective phases

The election covers 81 assembly constituencies, with 43 seats voting in the first phase and 38 in the second. This crucial poll pits the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, against the BJP-led NDA.

Sarma's stance signals the BJP's intent to make significant inroads in Jharkhand. He emphasised the party's grassroots campaign strategy, stating, "In the coming days, in this great festival of democracy, all our workers will reach the homes of the people and pray for their blessings."