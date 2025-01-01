Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government is witnessing results against Jihadi threat along the border areas as a result of collaboration with the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau.

Speaking during the New Year’s press conference, CM Sarma reiterated that the state recently cracked down on a big module against Jihadi threat.

"We arrested 23 people and seized various weapons", the chief minister reiterated, further assuring that the Assam police is aware of the threat posed by such elements across the border.

"We are conducting operations in coordination with NIA and the IB. We have even arrested people from Bengal and Kerala," he said.

Moreover, he also addressed the concerning rise in infiltration into Assam and India as a whole. However, he ruled out the influx of Hindu Bangladeshis, stating that the government had not detected any in the last five months.



He also appreciated the Hindu people of Bangladesh for acting maturely.

On the low number of Bangladeshi Hindus entering India, the Assam chief minister said, "I think the numbers are very less and whoever wanted to come would have come 40 years ago but stayed due to affinity towards their land. I think we should not encourage them to come to India."