GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today came out strongly in favour of “hijab ban” stating that colleges and schools are for education and should have a uniform code for all students.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand today, the BJP stalwart said that colleges and schools are “not for fashion shows.”

“Muslim girls also have a right to study and to become doctors, enginners. Why are you getting them stuck in the hijab issue?,” he added, adding wearing uniforms will promote “equality.”

He took a jibe at the Congress party, stating that the party is saying “girls should wear hijab and wear nothing else.”

“Appeasement is in Congress’ DNA. It has worked relentlessly to appease the Muslims for getting their votes. But instead of working for their advancement, the party wants the Muslims to remain backward and hence is promoting madrassas and hijab,” Biswa Sarma has opined.

Over the past month, several government-run educational institutions in India’s Karnataka state have banned Muslim female students from wearing the hijab, or headscarf. The state government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has backed the discriminatory ban, passing a directive last week saying, “clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn.”

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand on 14 February 2022 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

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