Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns today about the rapid decline in the Hindu population in both Assam and Bangladesh, attributing the shift to significant demographic changes over the decades.

Sarma noted that census data from 2021, once released, will offer more comprehensive insights into the changing demographics. Preliminary data up to 2011 indicates a notable decrease in the Hindu population in these regions. In Assam, the Hindu population has declined by 9.23%, while in Bangladesh, it has fallen by 13.5%.

Sarma said that these trends reflect a broader demographic shift. Historical data reveals a steady decline in the Hindu population since 1951. In Assam, the Hindu population has decreased from 76% in 1951 to 61.47% in 2011. Similarly, in Bangladesh, the Hindu population fell from 22% in 1951 to 8.5% in 2011.

The Chief Minister also suggested that similar trends are expected in West Bengal and Jharkhand. He expressed concerns over the implications of these shifts on regional demographics and community dynamics.