Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on social media platform X on July 8, stating that "Hinduism is peaceful, soft and cannot cause harm to anyone. It’s a universal truth." He questioned the coexistence of contrasting ideologies, labeling one as monolithic, non-inclusive, and aggressive.

In response, Bengal Congress leader Kamru Choudhury countered, pointing out that diverse ideologies have coexisted in India for centuries despite challenges, including colonial rule. He criticized what he described as a divisive agenda by RSS ideologues, accusing them of attempting to redefine the peaceful fabric of coexistence.

The exchange escalated further when Sarma retorted stating the costs associated with ideological conflicts. He lamented demographic changes and highlighted visible societal tensions, alluding to historical losses and current challenges.

Adding fuel to the debate, Sarma reiterated his stance, claiming a resurgence among Hindus after decades and referencing recent societal awakenings. He responded sharply to Choudhury's remarks, particularly referencing the Ram Mandir movement.