Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue of internal migration and employment among the people of Assam and highlighted the positive aspects of Assamese individuals seeking job opportunities in other states of India, while also touching upon concerns regarding illegal immigration and trafficking.

"It's a good thing to do. Many of our Miya people from Assam are settled in Bangalore and Kerala. They are continuing their work. And who is taking advantage of the industrial development of India today?" Sarma wrote.

असम का एक विशेष समुदाय राज्य के बाहर जाकर दूसरे शहरों में काम कर रहे हैं। मैं हमारे अन्य समुदाय के युवाओं को याद दिलाना चाहता हूँ कि भारत सबका है और उसके विकास का लाभ हर समुदाय को उठाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/VQFrTltMc4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 13, 2024

The Chief Minister emphasized the integration and contribution of Assamese people in various parts of the country. "When I go to Kerala, I meet the children of Barpeta. This time I went to Kerala, some youths came to me and said, 'We are from Barpeta, Junia.' India is ours, so what's wrong if our Hindu people take these benefits instead of immigrant Muslim people?"

Sarma welcomed the movement of people from Assam to other states for better job opportunities, while also expressing concerns about human trafficking under the guise of employment. "They are trafficking in human beings with the promise of jobs, that is another matter. If someone from here has gone to work, we should welcome that. Suppose you don't get Rs 3000 income here, you get a job at Rs 20,000, India is ours."

He also drew attention to the issue of illegal immigration, stating, "Now who has gone to our country who came from Bangladesh 30-40 years ago. They are going to Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore and taking advantage. This is not a bad thing."

The Chief Minister's comments reflect the ongoing discourse about internal migration, economic opportunities, and the challenges posed by illegal immigration. As Assamese individuals continue to seek employment across India, Sarma's remarks underscore the importance of balancing regional development with national integration.