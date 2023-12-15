Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here met with Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Kumar Deka and Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta on Friday in New Delhi.

The chiefs of both the Central agencies discussed security related matters with the Chief Minister. The NIA Director General also briefed the Chief Minister about the Rohingya infiltration in which Assam had registered a case with Tripura and the raids carried out in as many as 44 places across the North East Region.

The meeting took place at the Assam House, and it lasted for more than an hour. Former Special Director, IB, AK Mishra, who is presently Advisor of North East Affairs, also met the Chief Minister.

Later, briefing the media persons at the Assam House premises, the Chief Minister revealed that the bill banning polygamy will be placed on the floor of the Assam Assembly which will commence from February 4.

The Chief Minister said that during his five-day visit to the national capital, he called on the President and Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister twice, the Union Finance Minister, the Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Union Minister for Coal & Mines and the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare.