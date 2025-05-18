Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners from the Lok Sewa Bhawan, reviewing the progress of key government initiatives including Mission Basundhara 3.0, the Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan, and Orunodoi 3.0.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the importance of ensuring that these welfare schemes benefit citizens across all sections of society.

He directed the district administrations to speed up implementation, maintain transparency, and complete pending work efficiently.

Earlier on May 14, Dr. Sarma visited Kachutali in Sonapur, where he inspected nearly 1,000 bighas of government land, including recently reclaimed areas following anti-encroachment efforts. The visit was part of the government’s broader vision to transform strategically located lands into hubs of public welfare and development.

At the site, he reviewed plans for a proposed Assam Police battalion camp and evaluated the area's potential for further public infrastructure. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister announced the government’s intent to build a medical college and a university in the region—institutions aimed at strengthening healthcare and higher education access for the people of Assam.

The twin focus on monitoring state-wide welfare initiatives and unveiling long-term development projects reflects the state government’s commitment to grassroots empowerment and future-ready infrastructure.