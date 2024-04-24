In a scathing remark against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Bhupen Borah said that the chief minister holds the key to AIUDF lock.

At an election rally in Nagaon today, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah strongly criticized the BJP, emphasizing the imminent second phase of polls commencing on April 26.

Borah expressed confidence in receiving significant support from Nagaon residents, asserting that their votes would propel the party's candidate to Delhi. Furthermore, he proclaimed a bold vision for the future, declaring intentions to eradicate 'the lotus'—a symbol of the BJP—from Dispur and symbolically cast it into the Brahmaputra River by 2026.

Borah then turned his attention to recent remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding Muslim voters. Sarma's call for Muslim support, Borah alleged, was met with some applause from members of the community. However, Borah questioned the rationale behind Muslim voters supporting a leader who had previously made controversial statements likening certain Assamese regions to foreign countries. Drawing an analogy to a football match, Borah suggested that a player who fails to score becomes akin to a goal post—a symbolic criticism of Sarma's leadership.

As the elections draw nearer, Borah observed Sarma's shift in tactics to appeal for votes, acknowledging the democratic power vested in the people. Borah emphasized the significance of voters' decisions in shaping not only local leadership but also national governance. Encouraging voters to maintain their aspirations for change, he reiterated the goal of removing the BJP from Dispur and replacing it with alternative leadership.

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