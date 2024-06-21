In a tribute to Assam's rich history of freedom struggle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today paid homage to the revered freedom fighter Babu Chhabilal Upadhyaya by dedicating a life-size statue in Tezpur. The ceremony honored Upadhyaya's pivotal role in the Non-Cooperation Movement against British rule and his contributions to the socio-political landscape of Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma, speaking at the dedication event, highlighted the enduring legacy of Chhabilal Upadhyaya, remarking that his name is inscribed in golden letters in the annals of the Gorkha community's history in Assam. "In the history of the Gorkha community of Assam, the name of Shri Chhabilal Upadhyay is written in golden letters. He led the Non-Cooperation Movement against the British in the state. Today I have got the privilege of unveiling his statue in Tezpur," Sarma said.

The statue stands as a tribute to Upadhyaya's relentless dedication to India's freedom struggle and his influential role in the socio-political development of Assam. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the statue will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, educating them about the monumental contributions of Late Upadhyaya.

Upadhyaya's leadership and activism were instrumental in galvanizing support for the Non-Cooperation Movement within Assam, making significant strides towards India's independence.