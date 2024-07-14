Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 14, attended a ceremony at the Global Peace House in Guwahati to pay tribute to Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Sheela Didi. The event took place at the Brahmakumari facility in Rupnagar.

Sarma praised Sheela Didi as a pivotal figure in establishing the Brahmakumari movement across Northeast India and neighbouring Bangladesh. He highlighted her role as the former director of Prajapita Brahma Kumari Divine University's Guwahati sub-division, noting her significant contributions to the region's social fabric.

The Chief Minister emphasised Sheela Didi's lasting impact through various philanthropic efforts. Her initiatives included village development projects, environmental conservation under the Green India-Swachh Bharat campaign, and programmes aimed at creating a drug-free society.