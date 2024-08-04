Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for regional cooperation in addressing flood issues, following accusations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Jharkhand is responsible for flooding in her state.

Sarma took to Twitter to address the situation, stating, "I respect Didi, but I cannot accept her belief that the Jharkhand government is responsible for the floods in West Bengal." He emphasised the need for both governments to work together to alleviate people's hardships.

Drawing a parallel to Assam's annual flooding caused by water from Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, Sarma noted that his state refrains from blaming neighbouring regions. "We understand that water has no boundaries and it flows downhill naturally," he explained.

The Assam CM's comments came in response to Banerjee's earlier tweet, where she revealed a conversation with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren about the "sudden and huge release of water from Tenughat." Banerjee claimed this release was causing flooding in Bengal and described it as "man-made."

In her statement, Banerjee also mentioned instructing district magistrates in both South and North Bengal to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions over the next few days to prevent any untoward incidents.