In a scathing critique aimed at the Congress party and its scion Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took jibe alleging a peculiar dynastic fear dynamic within the Gandhi family.

Sarma said, "In our civilization, the son is afraid of the mother, it is a symbol of respect. But in the Gandhi family, the mother is afraid of the son."

Sarma went further to scrutinize the ideological underpinnings of the Gandhi family, portraying them as a cadre of personal employees catering to leftist ideologies.

"Look at the ideology of every member of the Gandhi family as personal employees, caressing and revolving. All are hardcore leftists. The Left has completely taken over the party," Sarma said.