Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, October 15 inaugurated the 101st Ginger Hotel near Guwahati airport, as the state government looks to develop the area into an aerocity offering accommodation options for travellers.

Sarma announced the inauguration in a post on X, describing the hotel as part of efforts to establish the aerocity as a hub for quality accommodation.

“Glad to see the 101st Ginger Hotel open its doors in Guwahati. This is part of our efforts to develop the Aerocity as a hub of high-quality accommodation,” the chief minister said.

He also described the opening as a milestone in providing quality stays at affordable prices and wished the hotel team continued success.

According to an official, the new hotel is expected to improve accommodation and convenience for air travellers and tourists visiting Guwahati. It will also cater to visitors seeking to experience Assam’s hospitality.

The inauguration comes amid efforts to strengthen Guwahati’s hospitality infrastructure and expand accommodation options in the vicinity of the airport.