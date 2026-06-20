Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates All Assam Chutia Students Union office and hostel at Sadhani Bhawan in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 20 inaugurated the newly constructed office and hostel of the All Assam Chutia Students Union (AACSU) at Sadhani Bhawan, Pathar Quarry, Guwahati.

The newly inaugurated facility is expected to provide significant support to students and members of the Chutia community who visit Guwahati for educational, administrative and other purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the office and hostel would serve as an important resource centre for the student community, offering accommodation and institutional support to those coming to the state capital from different parts of Assam.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to strengthening community institutions and creating better opportunities for students pursuing higher education and career development.

The event was attended by representatives of the All Assam Chutia Students Union, community leaders and other dignitaries.