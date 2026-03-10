Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Assam’s first Science City in Sonapur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 10 inaugurated the state’s first Science City at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, saying the initiative will encourage scientific thinking among young people.

Spread across 82 acres, the project has been developed at a cost of Rs 300 crore and is designed to promote science education and innovation in the state.

Speaking about the project, Sarma said the facility includes major attractions such as Eureka and Space Odyssey, and added that the centre is larger than the well-known Science City Kolkata.

“Assam gets its own Science City and it will be one of the best in the country. Built on the outskirts of Guwahati, this project has several unique features and will inspire young minds towards scientific thinking,” Sarma said in a post on social media.





Assam gets its own Science City and it will be one of the best in the country.



Built on the outskirts of Guwahati, this project, spread over 82 acres has been built at ~₹300cr and has features like Eureka and Space Odyssey etc & is bigger than Kolkata's Science City!



1/2 pic.twitter.com/iyVTgeCGMU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 10, 2026

The chief minister also said that additional facilities such as Science Innovation and a Science Park will be developed in the coming months to further enhance the campus.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Science City has been developed jointly by the Assam government and the National Council of Science Museums, which functions under the Ministry of Culture.

On the same occasion, Sarma also virtually inaugurated five district Science Centres located in Amingaon, Majuli, Silchar, Kaliabor and Bongaigaon.

These centres are equipped with science galleries, digital planetariums and auditoriums aimed at making science more accessible to students and the public.

Officials said the initiatives are expected to play a key role in nurturing scientific temperament and inspiring the next generation of innovators across Assam.