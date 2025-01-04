Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Museum of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) at Udaypur, Dudhnoi in Goalpara district, showcasing the rich culture and customs of the Rabha community.

The project worth Rs 1.80 crore aims to preserve the arts, artefacts, costumes and traditions of the Rabha people.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a post on X said that an e-library was also dedicated to the public, providing access to a wide range of books from around the world at the click of a mouse.

These initiatives are expected to enrich the cultural heritage and expedite the socio-economic and cultural development of the Rabha community, the post added.

CM Sarma also paid tribute to King Veer Parshuram, who 'saved the motherland from invaders.'

In a post X, he said, "There are many brave sons in the history of Assam who saved the motherland from invaders. King Veer Parshuram of the Rabha community faced the Mughal Empire with his limited army and immense bravery."

"Due to leftist ideology, the history of this brave son of Assam was suppressed, but today our government has tried to give him due respect by building a memorial," he added.

The Rabha is a Tibeto-Burman community indigenous to the Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, and West Bengal. They primarily inhabit the plains of Lower Assam and the Dooars, while some are found in the Garo Hills.

Earlier in the day, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three trains from Guwahati railway station on Friday.

The list of three trains includes the Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger Train and the Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.