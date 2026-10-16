Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the new Assam House in Bengaluru, a modern facility spread across 16,000 square metres and constructed at a cost of over Rs 71 crore.

Sharing the development, Sarma described the facility as a space built with care and purpose to support people from Assam travelling to Bengaluru for education, medical treatment and professional commitments.

The new Assam House is designed to provide accommodation and a sense of comfort for students pursuing their academic goals, families seeking medical care and professionals living away from home.

The chief minister said the facility aims to offer people from Assam a welcoming space where they can feel supported while staying in Bengaluru.

The inauguration marks an addition to Assam’s support infrastructure outside the state, with the facility intended to serve residents visiting Bengaluru for various needs.