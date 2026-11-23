Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 23 inaugurated the newly constructed Assam House in Dwarka, New Delhi, built at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

The facility aims to provide convenient and comfortable accommodation to people from Assam visiting the national capital for medical treatment, education, official work and other purposes.

Located in Sector 13, Dwarka, near the ISKCON Temple and Arunachal Sadan, the Assam House has 21 guest rooms, two VIP suites, two dormitories, a conference room and a restaurant.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta, who holds the General Administration portfolio, among other responsibilities.

The new Assam House is expected to serve as a dedicated accommodation facility for people from Assam travelling to Delhi and provide them with greater convenience during their stay.