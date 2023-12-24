Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated development projects totaling to a worth of Rs 114 crores in Jagiroad constituency.

Accompanied by cabinet minister and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika, CM Sarma inaugurated the development projects during a mega rally that was held at Jagiroad town.

The projects inaugurated today include a rail foot over bridge worth Rs 85.96 crore, waterfront development project worth Rs 9.56 crore, PWD inspection building worth Rs 9.5 crore, a permanent office building for the Jagiroad Development Authority worth Rs 1.95 crore and 750 seater multi-purpose auditorium worth Rs 7.20 crore.

The inauguration of several projects together in one constituency is being considered a mega development push in the Jagiroad constituency.

"Today Jagiroad has got a rail over bridge worth Rs 85 crore. We have also got a cycle track and beautification of the banks of the Taranga Beel lake. The PWD inspection building was made at Rs 9 crore. Now Jagiroad Development Authority has got a permanent building. A beautiful 750 seater auditorium has also been constructed. A digital LED bill board of the Janasanyog department has also been made," said CM Sarma, while talking of the new projects.

CM Sarma also announced during his address that every soon a good news of a major investment in Jagiroad constituency would be brought forth.

"In a few days, I believe I will be giving a good news of the largest investment in Assam that will be brought to Jagiroad constituency. I believe the development wave about to reach Jagiroad will change the face of the constituency and also the entire middle Assam," said CM Sarma.

During the address, the Assam CM also announced a Rs 50 crore scheme to develop the drainage system of Jagiroad town. He also said that Jagiroad will also be getting a new fire brigade centre. He further stated that they are hopeful in the next couple of years they would be able to inaugurate the Morigaon Medical College in Jagiroad constituency.

