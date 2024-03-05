Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 5 launched Rs 150 crore of welfare works in Bongaigaon including a new auditorium with all modern facilities to enhance cultural and educational infrastructure in the region.

The new auditorium with 1000 seats will likely serve as a significant venue for various cultural, educational, and community events, providing a platform for artists and performers while enriching the cultural landscape of Bongaigaon.

Additionally, the promise to establish a B.Ed college in Bongaigaon will contribute to the advancement of education by providing opportunities for aspiring educators to receive quality training and certification locally.

Sarma also said to build the boundary wall of Abhayapuri's Ganesh Mandir which will cost Rs 3 crore to enhance the religious and cultural heritage sites, ensuring their safety and maintenance for the benefit of the community.

Overall, these developments underscore the government's efforts to promote holistic growth and welfare in Assam, benefiting its residents and contributing to the overall progress of the region.