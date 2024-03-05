Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Rs 150 Crore welfare projects in Bongaigaon
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated development projects worth Rs 150 crore in Bongaigaon, including a state-of-the-art auditorium and a B.Ed college. These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to holistic growth and welfare.
- Assam CM inaugurates welfare projects worth Rs 150 crore in Bongaigaon.
- Projects include a state-of-the-art auditorium and a B.Ed college.
- The initiatives aim at boosting the region's cultural, educational infrastructure and preserving its religious and cultural heritage sites.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 5 launched Rs 150 crore of welfare works in Bongaigaon including a new auditorium with all modern facilities to enhance cultural and educational infrastructure in the region.
The new auditorium with 1000 seats will likely serve as a significant venue for various cultural, educational, and community events, providing a platform for artists and performers while enriching the cultural landscape of Bongaigaon.
Additionally, the promise to establish a B.Ed college in Bongaigaon will contribute to the advancement of education by providing opportunities for aspiring educators to receive quality training and certification locally.
Sarma also said to build the boundary wall of Abhayapuri's Ganesh Mandir which will cost Rs 3 crore to enhance the religious and cultural heritage sites, ensuring their safety and maintenance for the benefit of the community.
Overall, these developments underscore the government's efforts to promote holistic growth and welfare in Assam, benefiting its residents and contributing to the overall progress of the region.
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