Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and Waste to Compost Plant in North Lakhimpur on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards the district’s transformation into a clean and garbage-free zone.

Constructed under the North Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore, this facility is poised to revolutionize waste management in the region. The plant, designed with a capacity to process 100 metric tons of waste daily, employs advanced technology to ensure the scientific disposal of waste. Organic waste will be efficiently converted into compost, providing a valuable resource for agricultural activities.

This inauguration forms a part of CM Sarma’s broader four-day tour across five districts—Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. During his visit to Lakhimpur, the Chief Minister also toured the Urban Forest and Urban Retreat Zone, a 5.5-acre area set to be developed with indigenous trees, public amenities, and recreational facilities. CM Sarma reviewed the implementation plans and provided crucial guidance to ensure the successful execution of this urban development project.

In addition, CM Sarma inspected ongoing construction projects, including the under-construction Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and the Lakhimpur Stadium. He assessed the progress and issued essential directives to ensure the timely completion of these infrastructural developments.

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