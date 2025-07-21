Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates super-speciality hospital in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art super-speciality hospital at Ahom Gaon near ISBT in Guwahati, marking a major milestone in the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

The new facility, launched by one of Eastern India’s most trusted healthcare groups, begins operations with 100 beds and is expected to expand to a 300-bed capacity by 2026.

The hospital aims to offer advanced treatment in key medical areas such as cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, oncology, nephrology, trauma, and critical care. Built with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a skilled team of doctors and healthcare professionals, the hospital intends to serve patients not only from Assam but also from neighbouring states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, North Bengal, and even Bangladesh.

Speaking at the inauguration, Jayanta Roy, Managing Director of the hospital’s parent company, said, “We are bringing our three-decade legacy of ethical, patient-first medical care to Guwahati. The vision is to reduce the need for people to travel to metro cities for serious treatments. Assam is rapidly emerging as a model for healthcare in India, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.”



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The hospital group originally began operations in Kolkata in 1994 and has treated over 1.2 crore patients across Eastern and Northeastern India. It handles over 3.2 lakh surgeries annually and manages more than 2,000 critical care cases each year. It is also known for pioneering innovations like robotic joint replacements and gene therapy, and has participated in over 40 international clinical trials.

The healthcare group is also setting up an international-standard Research and Solutions Centre at Nalkata in Tripura’s Dhalai district in collaboration with Malaysia’s SD Guthrie International Company, and a second processing facility in Gurupada Bagan is also in the pipeline.

With the opening of this hospital in Guwahati, the state strengthens its role as a regional medical hub, bringing high-quality, affordable healthcare closer to people’s homes.