Himanta Biswa Sarma: India builds while Pakistan borrows
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma contrasts India's global rise with Pakistan's economic woes. He highlights India's economic growth and technological advancements.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew a stark comparison between India and Pakistan’s developmental trajectories, calling India a "ruling force in the new global order" and contrasting it with Pakistan's economic struggles.
Taking to his official X handle, he highlighted India's economic rise and technological strides in contrast to what he described as Pakistan's chronic dependency and declining influence, titling the post "India vs Pakistan: Two Nations, Two Destinies".
Citing data points, Sarma noted that India, now the world’s fifth-largest economy with a GDP of $4.19 trillion, is excelling in sectors ranging from exports and innovation to digital infrastructure.
"From railways to rocket launches, India is building for the future," he wrote.
🇮🇳 India vs Pakistan: Two Nations, Two Destinies 🇮🇳— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 3, 2025
In 2025, India stands tall—not just as South Asia’s largest economy, but as one of the world’s most dynamic, resilient, and forward-looking nations.
While Pakistan grapples with recurring crises and shrinking influence, India…
He emphasised India's growing digital and startup ecosystems, robust forex reserves, and space achievements including Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Sarma also praised India’s strategic autonomy, stating it has not sought an IMF bailout in over 30 years.
In contrast, the post painted a bleak picture of Pakistan, with a GDP of just $357 billion, forex reserves at $15.66 billion, and heavy reliance on IMF bailouts. “Pakistan’s economy is built on borrowed time and borrowed money,” Sarma asserted.
The post concluded with a resounding message: "India is no longer just a rising power - it is a ruling force in the new global order. We innovate, export, invest, and build - while others borrow, blame, and fall behind."
Sarma's statement comes as India continues to assert its position on the global stage through economic resilience, diplomatic assertiveness, and technological advancement.
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