Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew a stark comparison between India and Pakistan’s developmental trajectories, calling India a "ruling force in the new global order" and contrasting it with Pakistan's economic struggles.

Taking to his official X handle, he highlighted India's economic rise and technological strides in contrast to what he described as Pakistan's chronic dependency and declining influence, titling the post "India vs Pakistan: Two Nations, Two Destinies".

Citing data points, Sarma noted that India, now the world’s fifth-largest economy with a GDP of $4.19 trillion, is excelling in sectors ranging from exports and innovation to digital infrastructure.

"From railways to rocket launches, India is building for the future," he wrote.

🇮🇳 India vs Pakistan: Two Nations, Two Destinies 🇮🇳



In 2025, India stands tall—not just as South Asia’s largest economy, but as one of the world’s most dynamic, resilient, and forward-looking nations.



While Pakistan grapples with recurring crises and shrinking influence, India… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 3, 2025

He emphasised India's growing digital and startup ecosystems, robust forex reserves, and space achievements including Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Sarma also praised India’s strategic autonomy, stating it has not sought an IMF bailout in over 30 years.

In contrast, the post painted a bleak picture of Pakistan, with a GDP of just $357 billion, forex reserves at $15.66 billion, and heavy reliance on IMF bailouts. “Pakistan’s economy is built on borrowed time and borrowed money,” Sarma asserted.

The post concluded with a resounding message: "India is no longer just a rising power - it is a ruling force in the new global order. We innovate, export, invest, and build - while others borrow, blame, and fall behind."

Sarma's statement comes as India continues to assert its position on the global stage through economic resilience, diplomatic assertiveness, and technological advancement.