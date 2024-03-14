Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 14 outlined India's remarkable strides in space exploration and military capabilities. Speaking at the launch event of various developmental projects worth Rs 153 crore in Jalukbari, Sarma spoke about India's trajectory of progress, from lunar exploration to the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Stating India's journey in space exploration, Sarma said, "The way India is developing today...we went to the moon...Gaganyaan work is going on." He highlighted the ongoing endeavors in India's space program, including the ambitious Gaganyaan mission aimed at sending astronauts to space.

Furthermore, Sarma spoke about India's advancements in defense technology, revealing plans for the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. "If we put a missile from India, it can go and fire to any South Asian countries...India can now press a button and fire the ballistic missile at Beijing in China," he stated.

Reflecting on historical challenges, Sarma recalled the Indo-China conflict of 1962, underlining the need for India to bolster its defense capabilities. "PM Modi need not send forces in Tezpur now...India can press a button from Kolkata or Tezpur," he said.

Looking ahead, Sarma expressed aspirations for India's future, noting Prime Minister Modi's vision to host the Olympic Games in India by 2036. "If we take it forward...in the next 25 years, our country will become number one in the world," he said.